State Police seek info on hit-and-run in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Oct. 20 in Rockingham County.

Trooper J. Joseph is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:36 p.m. along Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) near Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road).

A pedestrian was walking north across the travel lanes of Route 33 when he was struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old male, of Mechanicsville, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper J. Joseph at 540-434-8593 or email area16@vsp.virginia.gov.

