State Police: One dead in two-vehicle crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Gray is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Frederick County that occurred on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Route 522 and Hunting Ridge Road.

A 2003 Lincoln LS was traveling west on Hunting Ridge Road when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Lincoln attempted to cross Route 522, it collided with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tundra. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway into the median and collide with a guardrail.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 72-year-old female, of Huntly, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old male, of Alexandria, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

