State Police: Nine traffic deaths on Va. roadways in past five days
Nine people lost their lives in a five-day period ending at midnight Christmas Day, according to the Virginia State Police.
The six reported crashes occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News. Three died in the Goochland County crash and two died in the Rockingham County crash. The Newport News crash claimed the life of a pedestrian.
State Police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel. Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia.
Year to date, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia. Alert and safe drivers can help keep this number from increasing within the final days of 2019.
