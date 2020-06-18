State Police make two arrests in Augusta County shooting
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office has arrested two men in connection with a Sunday evening shooting in Augusta County.
Stephen G. Hoffman, 20, of Stuarts Draft, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of reckless handling of a firearm. Andrew C.T. Johnson, 21, of Waynesboro, was taken into custody Thursday and also charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired at a residence in Stuarts Draft. The adult male and adult female at the residence at the time of the shooting were not injured. The shooting suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene.
Additional charges are pending.
