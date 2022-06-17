State Police looking for suspect in Roanoke road rage incident

Published Friday, Jun. 17, 2022, 5:32 pm

Suspect Vehicle
The suspect vehicle. Photo courtesy Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police is investigating what appears to be a road rage incident that occurred at 7:12 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are searching for a red Mazda 3 that was involved.  The Mazda has damage to the entire passenger side of the vehicle.  The Mazda was displaying a Colorado license plate of BMUL57.

The Mazda was involved in a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 81 with a box truck that led to the shooting incident, when a male subject from the Mazda opened fire with a firearm.

There were no injuries in the shooting; however the Mazda did flee the scene and exited Interstate 81 onto Interstate 581 toward Roanoke.

A statewide broadcast has been placed on the suspect vehicle, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police.


