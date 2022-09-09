state police looking for driver of black sedan in i 81 accident that killed massachusetts man

Virginia State Police is looking for the driver of a black sedan involved in a crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that took the life of a Massachusetts man on Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported on southbound I-81 at the 234.1 mile marker at 4:02 p.m. Thursday, according to VSP.

A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was traveling south on I-81 when it attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane. A fast-moving sedan came up in the left lane, causing the Dodge to swerve back into the right lane.

The Dodge proceeded to run off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. It then crossed back into the roadway and ran off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturning.

The driver, Bette Hamel, 77, of Baldwinville, Mass., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Henry Hamel, 72, of Baldwinville, Mass., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The sedan was witnessed driving at excessive speeds, according to VSP, driving aggressively and passing other motorists on both the right and left shoulders.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln or Mercedes-Benz, with tinted windows and an object dangling from the rearview mirror.

If you have any information regarding this crash or the black sedan, please call 434-352-7128 or email [email protected].

The crash remains under investigation.