State Police investigating tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred Thursday at 12:19 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 258 mile-marker.
A 2015 Peterbuilt tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81, when it ran off of the left side of the roadway, collided with a guard rail, overturned on a jersey wall, and caught fire.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Danny W. Pendergrass, 55, of Blountville, Tn., was uninjured in the crash. Pendergrass was wearing a seat-belt.
The tractor trailer was hauling copper. The crash cleanup caused I-81 northbound to be closed for several hours.
Pendergrass was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
