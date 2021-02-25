State Police investigating small plane crash in Frederick County: No injuries

Published Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, 9:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Frederick County reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Back Mountain Road and Fishel Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a single engine Cessna aircraft suffered engine failure shortly after taking off from Winchester Regional Airport.

The aircraft attempted to make an emergency landing in a field and impacted the ground, which caused it to overturn.

The pilot, Jonathan D. Behnke, 42, of Mount Airy, Md., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments