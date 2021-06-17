State Police investigating serious crash in Orange County

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Tanner is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orange County that occurred on Tuesday at 2:14 p.m. along Route 604 at Childress Road.

A 2013 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 604 when it crossed a double solid yellow center line at a high rate of speed while attempting to pass an eastbound 2014 Mercedes C300. The Honda ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and collided with the Mercedes.

The impact caused the Mercedes to collide head-on with a tree, and catch fire. The Honda ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and collided with a fence before it came to rest.

The driver of the Honda, Sky L. Travers, 21, of Locust Grove, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

Travers was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old female, of Locust Grove, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

Travers was charged with driving under the influence, maiming, failure to drive the right side of the roadway, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Travers was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where she is being held without bond.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

