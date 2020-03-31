State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County

A man who aimed a rifle at police in Rockingham County was shot and killed at the scene early Tuesday morning, and Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the circumstances.

The incident began at 10:22 p.m. Monday, when a 911 call to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Center reported that the driver of a truck was brandishing a weapon and possibly firing into a parked vehicle at the 3600 block of North Valley Pike in the county.

The suspect vehicle was located shortly before 11 p.m. by an officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department, who attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, with units from the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responding to assist with the pursuit.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect rammed a State Police vehicle, and the suspect driver discarded a firearm.

The trooper was not injured. The firearm was recovered by police along Rawley Pike and Cooks Creek Road.

The pursuit ended at approximately 11:18 p.m. when the suspect vehicle pulled into a yard in the 7700 block of Rawley Pike and got stuck. For the next hour, law enforcement tried to negotiate with the subject to surrender and safely exit his vehicle.

He refused and then pulled out a rifle, which he aimed at law enforcement.

At that time, personnel from all three agencies fired at the suspect.

The adult male subject, whose identity was not released, died at the scene. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

An adult female passenger in the suspect vehicle was detained after the shooting and then transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

No law enforcement were injured in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, its personnel involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

