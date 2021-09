State Police investigating fatal Fluvanna County crash

Published Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, 10:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fluvanna County reported on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Winnsville Drive.

A bicyclist was riding along Winnsville Drive when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The bicyclist, James L. Ferguson, 59, of Palmyra, died at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.