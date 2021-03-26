State Police investigating fatal fire in Augusta County

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal fire reported to Augusta County Fire and Rescue at 6:18 a.m. on Thursday.

When fire crews arrived at the residence on Dodge Street in Stuarts Draft, they located one resident outside and pulled a second resident from the burning house.

Despite rescue efforts administered at the scene, Thomas N. Swisher, 68, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

William E. Swisher, 79, was able to exit the residence on his own. He was first transported to Augusta Health and then flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

