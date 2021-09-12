State Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Myers is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Frederick County that occurred on Friday at 9:50 p.m. along the 2500 block of Route 50.

A 2014 Kia Rio was traveling west on Route 50 in the left lane, when a pedestrian walked north across the travel lane. The Kia was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was thrown into the right lane when a 2008 Audi TT that was also traveling west struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The Kia and Audi immediately stopped and remained on the scene.

The pedestrian, Joseph M. Javage, 42, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old female, of Round Hill, was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Audi, a 48-year-old female, of Winchester, was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.