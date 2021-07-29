State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County

Published Thursday, Jul. 29, 2021, 5:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper W. Diberardine is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Route 522 (Winchester Road) and Crooked Run Plaza.

A 2001 Ford F-150 traveling North on Route 522 ran off the left side of the roadway, drove through a median, crossed the southbound lanes of traffic and continued driving off road. The Ford then drove through a retention pond, went airborne and overturned before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the Ford, Shawn E. Stensland, 31, of White Post, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Stensland was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Stensland later succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol and speed are both being considered factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.