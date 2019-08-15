State Police investigating fatal crash in Page County

The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on Route 340 near Runyon Road. There are three confirmed fatalities.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

