State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Published Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, 11:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County reported back on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:31 p.m. along Route 655 just east of Route 20.

A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 655 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related



