augusta free press news

State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, 11:53 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County reported back on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:31 p.m. along Route 655 just east of Route 20.

A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 655 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.