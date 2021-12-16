State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County reported back on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:31 p.m. along Route 655 just east of Route 20.
A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 655 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole.
The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Ford, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.