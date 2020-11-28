State Police investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Trooper D. Sewell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County that occurred Friday at 7:30 a.m. along Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road) at ½ of a mile west of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike).

A 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Rt. 671 when it was unable to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Bowen, 32, of Clear Brook, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Bowen was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

