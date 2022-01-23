State Police investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Lewis is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that occurred Friday at 6:51 p.m. along Route 17.

A 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Jeep, Gilbert F. Dzakpasu, 43, of Germantown, Md., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Dzakpasu was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old male, of Marshall, Va., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.