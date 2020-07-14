State Police investigating fatal crash in Buckingham County

At 4:55 p.m. Saturday (July 11), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Buckingham County.

A 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 15 just south of Circle Drive (Route 715)when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a 2007 Ford Taurus that had driven off the road in an attempt to avoid the Honda.

The driver of the Honda, Nashon A. Arrington, 25, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, Cheyanne M. Watkins, 33, of Charlottesville, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt. There were three juvenile passengers in the vehicle. All were transported for treatment of varying levels of injury. The next day one of the passengers, a nine year old boy, succumbed to his injuries. All were in safety restraints.

The crash remains under investigation.

