State Police investigating fatal Albemarle County crash

Published Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019, 10:13 pm

At 11:12 p.m. Friday , the Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Albemarle County. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 when a motorcycle crashed at the 118 mile marker.

There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

