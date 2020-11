State Police investigating early-morning shootings in Rockingham County

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating two early-morning shootings incidents in Rockingham County.

The officer involved is currently recovering from his injuries at UVA Medical Center.

The suspect, Randall T. Hopper, 34, of Harrisonburg, died while in transport to UVA Medical Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

