State Police investigating crash that injured four in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police Trooper C.L. Mumaw is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Saturday at 8:35 p.m. on Mount Jackson Road at 1 tenth of a mile west of Beaver Lane.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Mount Jackson Road when it crossed the center-line and struck a west bound 2017 Chevy Tahoe. The impact caused the Toyota to strike a fence and then catch fire.

The driver of the Toyota, Marryn E. Blow, 19, of Strasburg, Va., suffered serious injuries and was flown to Winchester Medical Center.

A passenger in the Toyota Jeydi K.O. Ayala, 18, of Strasburg, Va., was flown to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, Donald R. Ponikvar, 67, of Mount Jackson, Va., suffered minor injuries.

A passenger in the Chevy, Patricia L. Ponikvar, 69, of Mount Jackson, Va., suffered serious injuries and was transported to RMH Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and charges are pending.