Grant will boost Harrisonburg International Festival & Business Recovery Program

FairField Center has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to help grow the online and mobile footprint of the Harrisonburg International Festival in support of international businesses in the region.

The first segment of the Harrisonburg International Festival & Business Recovery Program will be the development and launch of a specially designed mobile app “Passport Tour” geared to connect visitors and residents to the area’s international businesses through the year.

The self-guided, pandemic-sensitive tour will showcase international “gems” in and around Downtown Harrisonburg and encourage purchases in those businesses through incentives and prizes.

The app will be followed up with enhanced website features, advertising, and social media content that spotlights local international entrepreneurs in the months leading up to the 2021 Harrisonburg International Festival.

“The Harrisonburg International Festival has a strong economic impact on the local tourism industry through attracting people to the area, supporting local tourism businesses and reinforcing Harrisonburg’s reputation as a diverse, vibrant, welcoming community. It impacts the quality of life of area residents which enjoy the festival each year. The $10,000 VTC grant award to the Harrisonburg International Festival will help the festival thrive and grow in 2021,” said Jennifer Bell, tourism manager for the City of Harrisonburg.

