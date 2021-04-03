State Corporation Commission reminds Virginians to dig with C.A.R.E.

April is National Safe Digging Month, and the State Corporation Commission Division of Utility and Railroad Safety reminds all Virginians to Dig with C.A.R.E. to help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage-free and our communities, business districts and environment safe.

Dig with C.A.R.E. is a message for safe digging practices throughout the Commonwealth and its steps are summarized below:

Contact VA811 before you dig.

Allow the required time for marking the utilities.

Respect and protect the marks.

Excavate carefully.

Whether you’re a professional contractor, Do-It-Yourselfer or homeowner, you have an important role in preventing damage to underground utilities. No matter how big or small your project is, contacting VA811 to request the marking of underground utility lines before you dig will help avoid physical injury, property damage, as well as costly utility infrastructure repairs and related service interruptions.

Contact VA811 by going online at va811.com. You may also call 811 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding legal state and national holidays. (Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.)

For more information about safe digging and excavation, contact URS at 804-371-9980 or visit the Damage Prevention page.

