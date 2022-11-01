Menu
state corporation commission encourages virginians to shop for health care during open enrollment
News

State Corporation Commission encourages Virginians to shop for health care during open enrollment

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© DragonImages – stock.adobe.com)

Open enrollment for Marketplace begins today for 2023 health care coverage.

Available at HealthCare.gov through January 15, 2023, the State Corporation Commission encourages Virginians in need of health care to enroll now during the  only time consumers can enroll in coverage, without a qualifying life event that can make you eligible for a Special Enrollment Period.

The Inflation Reduction Act enhanced premium credits for 2023 and more Virginians will be eligible for financial assistance, according to a press release. The federal government recently corrected the “family glitch” so that financial assistance is available to family members of certain workers whose employer provided insurance may not be affordable for spouses and dependents.

Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) must provide coverage for 10 essential health benefits:

  • Ambulatory care
  • Emergency services
  • Hospitalization
  • Maternity and newborn care
  • Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices
  • Laboratory services
  • Preventative and wellness services for chronic disease management
  • Pediatric services, including oral and vision care
  • Mental health, behavioral health and substance use disorder services
  • Prescription drugs

Qualified Health Plans prohibit denials for pre-existing conditions, require zero co-pays on preventative care, and have no lifetime maximums on covered benefits.

At least two health carriers participate in Marketplace in every county and region across the Commonwealth for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2023.

Local navigators can be found at the Enroll Virginia website or by calling 1-888-392-5132.

Rebecca Barnabi

