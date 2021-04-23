State Board Committee certifies four finalists for Patrick Henry Community College Presidency

The State Board for Community Colleges has certified four finalists for the position of president at Patrick Henry Community College. The finalists were among 64 applicants from across the nation.

The four finalists, in alphabetical order, are Dr. Alessandro Anzalone of Tampa, Fla.; Dr. Jermaine Ford of Lafayette, La.; Dr. J. Gregory Hodges of Ridgeway; and Dr. Tanjula Petty of Pike Road, Ala.

“I am delighted to see such a diverse and experienced group of academic leaders in this pool of finalists,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “Patrick Henry Community College plays such a vital role in education, workforce development, and economic development throughout the region it serves. I am confident that this elite group will yield a president ready to lead the college successfully through what I hope is the end of this pandemic, the subsequent economic recovery, and beyond.”

In 2006, he became the Director of Sponsored Research for two years and then the Chair of the Chemical Engineering Department. Following this and until 2009, he served as vice president and president of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering Puerto Rico Professional Chapter. He then moved to Hillsborough Community College as Program Chair, Engineering Technology. In 2015, he rose to become the Dean, Associate in Science Programs. Anzalone has over 28 years of experience in higher education. He began his career in 1993 as a faculty member at the Universidad Nacional Experimental Politecnica Antonio Jose de Sucre, in Venezuela. After earning his doctoral degree, he became an associate chair in the Chemical Engineering Department of the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico in 2005.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as the interim President of Hillsborough Community College’s Brandon Campus. Anzalone earned his bachelor’s at the Universidad Nacional Experimental Politecnica, Antonio Jose de Sucre, his master’s at New York University and his doctorate at the University of South Florida

In 2012, he returned to higher education at Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois as the WIA Youth Worksite Manager for one year. He then became a Business Services Consultant at the same institution. In 2015, he moved to South Louisiana Community College first as the Director of Corporate College, then in 2016 as the Associate Vice President, Workforce and Economic Development, and finally in 2019 as the Vice President, Workforce and Economic Development, the position he currently holds.Ford has 14 years of experience in higher education. He started his career in 1994 at DePaul University in the Access Services Department. From 1999 to 2012, Dr. Ford worked in private industry at Ready Computer, Global Ink and Accessories, and Sustain Technology, Inc.

Ford earned his associate degree from Moraine Valley Community College, his bachelor’s from DePaul University and his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He earned his doctorate from Grand Canyon University.

Following this, he moved into the Dean of Developmental Education and Transitional Programs role. Two years later, he became the Dean of Academic Success and College Transfer. In 2016, he rose to become the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Effectiveness and Campus Life. One year later, he became the Vice President of Academics and Student Success Services, the position he holds today at Patrick Henry.Hodges has 17 years of higher education experience. He began his career in higher education in 2004 as an assistant professor on Education Assisting at Patrick Henry Community College. In 2007, he became the Assistant Dean of Arts, Science and Business Technology.

He has been an Achieving the Dream Workforce and Leadership Coach since 2017. Hodges earned his bachelor’s degree at the College of William and Mary. He holds two master’s degrees, one from Bethany Theological Seminary and the other from the University of Phoenix. He earned his doctorate from Trident University International.

Petty has been working in higher education for over 16 years. She began her career in 2005 as a Director and Retention Specialist for the Title III Institutional Grant at Vernon College in Vernon, Texas. Two years later, she joined Pensacola Junior College as the Director of the Institutional Quality Enhancement Plan.

Following this, Dr. Petty became the Director of Education and Outreach at Tuskegee University in Alabama. In 2014, she joined Trenholm State Community College as the Dean of Instructional Services for a year before moving to Albany Technical College as the Vice President for Academic Affairs. Following this, she became the Assistant Provost of Academic Affairs for Alabama State University in 2018, and the Assistant Provost for Student Success and Special Initiatives in 2020, the position she currently holds.

Petty earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Troy State University and her doctorate from Alabama State University.

The four finalists seek to become the college’s fourth president, and will succeed Dr. Angeline Godwin, who is retiring this year after having served nine years as the college’s president. Arrangements are being made for the finalists to each visit the college soon, either in-person or virtually, to meet with faculty, staff, students, and community members.

PHCC, which serves nearly 3,000 students each year, was founded in 1962 as a two-year branch of the University of Virginia’s School of General Studies. It became an autonomous two-year college of the university two years later and joined the Virginia Community College System in 1971.

Serving Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County, PHCC is a comprehensive open-door institution, accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

