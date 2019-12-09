State Air Pollution Control Board amends four air regulations

The State Air Pollution Control Board on Friday heard presentations from Virginia DEQ technical staff and adopted four regulation amendments.

Board discussions were also held on agenda development procedures and the latest work of the SAPCB committee on public engagement. DEQ Director David Paylor discussed the agency’s environmental justice work and Air Division Director Mike Dowd provided an update on ground-level ozone and Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 43.

Four final regulation amendments were adopted by the SAPCB today. These include:

9VAC5-80 – Nonattainment New Source Review (Revision B19)

Friday’s action adds new EPA requirements that allow for PM2.5 interpollutant trading, and revises text to clarify the distinction between ozone and PM 2.5 .

Friday’s action updates the list of nonattainment areas.

9VAC5-50 – Federal Documents Incorporated by Reference (Revision D19)

Friday’s action incorporates the recently updated Code of Federal Regulations.

9VAC5-20 – Technical Documents Incorporated by Reference (Revision E19)

Friday’s action corrects the Outer Continental Shelf Air Regulations by removing three provisions that cannot be delegated to the state. This will ensure the regulation continues to conform to federal requirements.

The next meeting of the SAPCB is anticipated for Spring 2020. For additional information and updates, visit www.DEQ.Virginia.gov/.

