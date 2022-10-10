Menu
state air pollution board adopts partial nonattainment area for sulfur dioxide in giles county
Local/Virginia/U.S. News

State Air Pollution Board adopts partial nonattainment area for sulfur dioxide in Giles County

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
(© Andriy Blokhin – stock.adobe.com)

At its regular meeting last Wednesday, the State Air Pollution Control Board added a portion of Giles County to its list of areas that do not meet national air quality standards.

The area is limited, according to a press release, to the Lhoist North America Kimballton Facility, where sulfur dioxide is emitted during production of lime. In 2017, Lhoist began monitoring the levels of sulfur dioxide at the facility. The concentrations of sulfur dioxide exceed limits established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

“We have been working with Lhoist to bring them into compliance with air quality standards, and expect to have a final plan and permit for the facility in 2023,” Air and Renewable Energy Director Mike Dowd said in the press release.

Dowd briefed the board during its meeting on the end of the ozone forecasting season. He shared that ozone pollution levels have continued to improve since historic highs in the 1990s.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

