Starting a business in Singapore as a foreigner

Singapore is known worldwide as a global financial center, regional trade route, and logistics hub. The country has an established economy that has been essential in its growth and development. The country is one of the easiest places to start and operate a business in Asia.

The country has few barriers to entry and a strong legal framework that supports businesses. Many foreigners are flocking to the state because they can access the larger Southeast Asia market. The state has a lot to offer. Its business-friendly environment has ensured that many investors from other countries can start different companies with ease. If you are interested in starting a business in Singapore and you are a foreigner, here is all you need to know about the steps.

Registration

Many foreign companies are establishing branches in Singapore because the process of registration is quick and efficient. One way you can register a company is through transfer registration. As the name suggests, this is the process of transferring a company from another country to Singapore. The given company will officially become a Singapore entity and cease to exist in the original state it was incorporated in. Once you have transferred the given company registration to Singapore, you need to follow the country’s Companies Act.

If you are not ready to start a business because you need to do more market research in Singapore, you should consider setting up a representative office. It is essential to note that the representative office is not allowed to conduct any form of business activity. It is temporary and only used for research purposes. Small businesses can incorporate a subsidiary company in Singapore.

Work Visa

Having a Singapore work visa is a necessity for foreigners to be allowed to work in the city-state. There are various types of work visas that one can be issued with. Through them, foreigners and non-permanent residence can conduct business operations. If you are looking to start a business, you should consider getting an entrepreneurial pass. To get the visa, you are required to invest in a business in the country. Expats who are looking for employment should consider getting an employment pass or work permit. Getting a Singaporean Visa is challenging for many people. To get one, you should seek an expert commentary from One Visa Company today. It is crucial to note that you may be required to pay a fee when registering a business. Singapore has a justice system that favors business. Corruption is minimal, so you can be sure of having a smooth process.

Conclusion

Singapore is one of the best places to start a business. The state has many factors that tend to favor business startups such as political and economic stability, strategic location, security, and good governance. The country has many emerging opportunities for both small and big businesses. They include health-technology, education, agriculture, hospitality, and tourism. When in Singapore, take your time and learn the culture of the people to ensure that you have a great time in the state.

