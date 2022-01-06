Stanley woman dead from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Page County

Published Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 5:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Page County that crash occurred Wednesday at 2 p.m. along Route 340.

A 2000 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Route 340 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with several trees.

The driver of the Nissan, Lynn P. Houser, 77, of Stanley, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Houser was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related



