Stanley Cup 2022 Game 3 Betting Odds, Predictions, & Expert NHL Picks

Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals is set to take place tonight between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche are heading to Tampa Bay with a 2-0 series lead. Continue reading below to get our best Stanley Cup Finals picks of the night.

🏒 Stanley Cup 2022: ESPN



Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche

🥅 Starting Goalies: Pavel Francouz, Andrei Vasilevskiy

📅 Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Game 3 Date: June 20, 2022

🕛 Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Game 3 Time : 8:00 p.m.

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 NHL Arena: Amalie Arena

🎲 Stanley Cup 2022 Odds: Avalanche (-110), Lightning (-110)

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning currently see the Avalanche holding a 2-0 lead. They came away with an impressive 7-0 victory in game two of the series. In game 1, they won 4-3.

The odds are interesting here considering how well the Avalanche have played in the first two games of the series. This line is going to be a pick’em

Check out the odds between the Avalanche and Lightning below.



NHL Betting Trends | Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Betting Trends

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, betting trends are interesting. So far, a large number of games have gone over, indicating that this trend may continue. Although the Avalanche and Lightning have had strange tendencies, we still have a few to look at below to assist you to make the best bet possible.

Tampa Bay already came back from a 2-0 deficit against the New York Rangers to win the series, so anything is possible.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche are 5-0 in their last 5 games.

The Avalanche are 7-0 on the road this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The under is 7-0 in the Lightning’s last seven games when playing on one day’s rest.

The Lightning are 8-1 on their home ice this playoff.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Best Bets | Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Picks

In this series and in general, what else can we say about the Colorado Avalanche? They finished the regular season with 119 points, making them the best team in hockey outside of the Florida Panthers. Even more astounding is what they’ve accomplished throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game first-round series before sweeping the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers. The Rangers then gained a 2-0 series lead, similar to the Avalanche’s 2-0 series lead against the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to win four consecutive games.

Despite the fact that Tampa Bay has been impressive throughout the playoffs and has pulled off some incredible feats, this series feels different. Outside of the Florida Panthers, the Avalanche are better than every club they’ve faced.

The best bet of the night is to take the Colorado Avalanche to win this game outright. Given how well they’ve played throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the regular season this year, it’s difficult to bet against them. The Colorado Avalanche looked dominant in the first two games of the series, and unless the Tampa Bay Lightning can figure something out and figure it out fast, the Avalanche will win this series. This should be much different than game two, but it’s still going to result in the Avalanche winning the game.

Place your bets at BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

