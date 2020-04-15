Stanislav Kondrashov: Top 10 books about business for startup entrepreneurs

Stanislav Kondrashov, being a successful businessman and business analyst himself, shared a list of his favorite books about business that will allow others to come to success.

Sometimes you need only one powerful idea to change your life, develop an innovative business strategy and breathe new life into your company. And this idea can be found in the right book, which can become a source of new thinking, inspiring to build a leading business strategy. Stanislav Kondrashov has compiled a list of the most profound and informative books that have influenced many people.

Stanislav Kondrashov: literature on business success

Henry Ford. “My life, my achievements”

The book of an industrial genius who applied innovative management methods in his enterprises and some of them still seem surprisingly fresh and deep. For example, his idea of ​​paying auto mechanics not for the time of repair, but for the time of leisure. This allowed to significantly speed up the process of repairing machinery and equipment in automobile plants. The value of this book is that it was written by an incredibly successful practitioner who tested all his theories directly in production.

Ayn Rand. “Atlas Shrugged”

The book, which has become not only symbolic but also cult, describes the philosophical and conceptual worldview roots of capitalism as a whole using for this an art form of writing.

Robert Kiyosaki. “Rich dad, poor dad”

“A book on the need for business education and financial literacy describes the vicissitudes of investment business. It introduces the concept of commercial intelligence as an indicator of a businessman’s professional abilities,” Stanislav Kondrashov believes. The book is written in the genre of life stories in the style of a set of parables in which the “rich dad” of Kiyosaki’s friend showed a rational and successful approach to business, while the “poor dad” of the author himself could not escape poverty, although he worked hard.

Richard Branson. “Naked business”

This extravagant marketing genius has described all the ups and downs of his businesses. The book is valuable primarily because it makes you feel like an eccentric businessman, free from any framework and patterns. In addition, here you can find many valuable thoughts about advertising and PR.

Richard Branson. “Screw it, let’s do it!”

Another book by Branson is devoted to his achievements, which, he is sure, can inspire others to create their own business. He shares with readers his ideas and secrets of personal success, hoping that they will help readers achieve their individual goals. Here he also touches on such an important topic for today’s business as environmental thinking.

Tony Shay. “Delivering happiness. From zero to a billion”

Tony Shay’s book tells you about the business he built and why it’s important to always be yourself. “He wrote most of the book in the genre of the stream of consciousness, where he expounds his labor and commercial experience. “A lot of attention is paid to the philosophy of the company he founded, which allowed it to stand out in the competitive market, attract a group of fans and increase sales from zero to millions in profits,” says Stanislav Kondrashov.

Guy Kawasaki. “The Startup”

Kawasaki uses his experience as a venture investor in Silicon Valley: this is the perfect guide to launching any type of a business project. The book covers various aspects of making a startup – from defining your customer base and writing a business plan to establishing partnerships and building a brand identity. Mini-chapters focus on specific tasks that need to be completed. The author describes the smallest details when it comes to raising capital, and offers effective methods for doing it.

Napoleon Hill. “Think and grow rich”

“An ideal book for personal development,” notes Stanislav Kondrashov. “And although the title of the book implies that it describes how to become rich, its author suggests that the philosophy set forth in the book will help people succeed in all areas of their lives.”

Dale Carnegie. “How to win friends and influence”

Its content mainly relates to interpersonal relationships, communication strategies and general attitudes towards life. Tips in this book are time-tested and have allowed thousands of famous people to rise to the pinnacle of success in business and personal life for fifty years of its publication.

Walter Isaacson. “Steve Jobs”

A biography of the life of a genius, full of lessons, innovations, inspiring stories and descriptions of leadership features of Jobs’ figure. The book covers the main stages of life and career of Steve Jobs, since his childhood. It describes the trajectory of his business strategies, thanks to which Apple was founded and achieved success.

“In addition, Jobs did not seem to require a book to be reviewed before it was published. He is not depicted there as an exemplary boss or person. Jobs could bring others down with his fury and despair. But his personality and products were interconnected. Thus, his biography is both instructive and warning, filled with lessons about innovation, character, leadership, and values,” believes Kondrashov.

