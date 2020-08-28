Stable Craft Brewing raises $10K for Staunton flood damage relief

Members of the Stable Craft Brewing team presented Jeff Ramsey of Staunton’s Byers Street Bistro with a check for $10,000 raised at a benefit hosted at the Augusta County-based craft brewery last week.

“During difficult times like this, it’s important we find ways we can help support our friends,” Stable Craft Brewing owner Craig Nargi said. “We want to thank all of the people that came out to Stable Craft Brewing this past weekend to help support our benefit to raise money for Staunton’s flood victims.”

Byers Street Bistro and other Staunton businesses sustained significant damage from a pair of recent storm-related floods.

The city estimated that the first flood, on Aug. 8, caused $3.1 million in damages to businesses, residences and public buildings.

The majority of the proceeds will be donated to the Byers Street Bistro for flood recovery clean-up.

The remaining balance will be given to the Staunton Creative Community Fund to distribute among other affected businesses.

“We are grateful for Craig and his team at Stable Craft Brewing for offering to organize this event in support of our restaurant and the Staunton Creative Community Fund. Words can’t express our gratitude for their tremendous support,” Ramsey said.

