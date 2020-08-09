Stable Craft Brewing opens new cornhole golf course

Published Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, 9:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is taking a new approach to cornhole.

The Augusta County-based brewery is rolling out a new 9-hole cornhole golf course. The new course is spread out on Stable Craft’s 20-acre farm and features spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains.

The brewery offers Golf and Drink packages that include a round of golf combined with a variety of offerings of Stable Craft’s beers and ciders.

“As a farm brewery with acres of open farmland, we saw an opportunity to provide our guests with a safe and fun experience that would also comply with social distancing guidelines,” Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi said. “We’re going to continue to enhance the course, but so far, the response from our customers has been positive.”

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill offers the following Golf and Drink packages:

Birdie Brews – Round of golf and beer tickets for Stable Craft’s arsenal of easy-drinking beers including Britchin Brown, Appalachian Divide, Blueberry Blonde, and their Pilsner all fall into this category.

Eagle Stouts – Round of golf and beer tickets for Stable Craft’s Sour Ales, Ciders, IPA’s and stouts.

Shooting Pars – Round of golf and beer tickets for 608 lager, their lightest, easy drinking beer and perfect for the hot weather.

Guests can also purchase an individual round of golf.

For safety purposes, all golfers must bring their own cornhole bags.

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with public health guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments