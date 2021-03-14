Stable Craft Brewing marking St. Patrick’s Day with special celebrations
Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill will celebrate St. Patrick Day with parties featuring outdoor live music, special beer, cider and food offerings.
Wednesday, March 17: St. Patty Day Party
Get your Irish on, put on your best leprechaun costume and do a jig to the sounds of Cousin Jimmy’s String Band performing an array of old-time, classic country, bluegrass, Cajun, Irish, and American folk music, special release of River Dancing Red Ale 5.6% ABV, take in the heat of our roaring bonfires and save your appetite for Chef Stephan’s Irish delicacies including his Signature House-Brined House Smoked Corned Beef Reuben and Irish Poutine Nachos, potato chips topped with beer cheese, corned beef, and carmelized onion.
Saturday, March 20: Cappin’ Off Green week with Cherry Red
What better way to cap off a great week of St. Patty celebrations then with the rock and roll sounds of the Cherry Red band. Knock down a few River Dancing Ales and dance (like no one’s watching) to the sounds of the Stones. Great beer, cider and food makes this a party you won’t want to miss.
For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing.
For more information, call 540-490-2609.