Stable Craft Brewing marking St. Patrick’s Day with special celebrations

Published Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, 11:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill will celebrate St. Patrick Day with parties featuring outdoor live music, special beer, cider and food offerings.

Wednesday, March 17: St. Patty Day Party

Get your Irish on, put on your best leprechaun costume and do a jig to the sounds of Cousin Jimmy’s String Band performing an array of old-time, classic country, bluegrass, Cajun, Irish, and American folk music, special release of River Dancing Red Ale 5.6% ABV, take in the heat of our roaring bonfires and save your appetite for Chef Stephan’s Irish delicacies including his Signature House-Brined House Smoked Corned Beef Reuben and Irish Poutine Nachos, potato chips topped with beer cheese, corned beef, and carmelized onion.

Saturday, March 20: Cappin’ Off Green week with Cherry Red

What better way to cap off a great week of St. Patty celebrations then with the rock and roll sounds of the Cherry Red band. Knock down a few River Dancing Ales and dance (like no one’s watching) to the sounds of the Stones. Great beer, cider and food makes this a party you won’t want to miss.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing .

For more information, call 540-490-2609.

Related

Comments