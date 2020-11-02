Stable Craft Brewing hosting Veterans Day celebration on Sunday

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill will honor the special men and women who serve our country, with a special Veterans Day celebration on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Stable Craft’s festive celebration to salute our veterans will feature a special Veteran’s Day IPA 7% ABV using Yakima Chiefs Veterans Blend. The proceeds from the hop sales will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military.

In addition, Stable Craft will offer a special commemorative glass with one free glass with a military ID. At 4 p.m., there will be a ceremonial Marine’s birthday cake cutting ceremony. Food specials will feature an All-American Cheeseburger showcasing locally-raised beef from McNett Beef.

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner, Craig Nargi, “The team at Stable Craft includes veterans and we always look forward to this day to honor our men and women who serve our country. This is a great opportunity for our guests and community to come out and celebrate with our veterans.”

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with state guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

