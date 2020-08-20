Stable Craft Brewing hosting Staunton flood benefit

Published Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, 7:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is announcing a special promotion to benefit Staunton restaurant flood victims on Sunday from noon-9 p.m.

The majority of the proceeds will be donated to the Byers Street Bistro for flood recovery clean-up, and the remaining balance will be given to the Staunton Creative Community fund to distribute among other affected businesses.

Guests attending the event can take home a “Social Distancing Champ” Bigfoot campfire mug with any beverage purchase for their support of the fundraising effort, while supplies last.

“Our friends at Byer Street Bistro suffered devastating loss from the flood as did other businesses in Staunton,” Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi said. “This has already been a difficult year for restaurants due to the COVID virus, but this flood has been one more blow to our friends in Staunton. During difficult times like this, it’s important we find ways we can help support our friends. We hope people will come out, enjoy some great food, beer and cider, take home a mug and raise money to help Staunton’s flood victims get back on their feet.”

Jeff Ramsey, owner of Byers St Bistro, said “We are grateful for Craig and his team at Stable Craft Brewing for offering to organize this event in support of our restaurant and the Staunton Creative Community Fund. Words can’t express our gratitude for the people of Staunton that have reached out in support.”

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, food and cornhole golf.

Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s public health guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/.

For more information, call 540-490-2609.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments