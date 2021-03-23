Stable Craft Brewing hosting Crooked Spur Tree-To-Table Festival and Fish Fry event

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill will be hosting the Crooked Spur Tree-To-Table Festival and Fish Fry on Saturday, March 27 starting at noon.

The festive event will showcase Crooked Spur’s popular maple syrup in both a special Stable Craft ale and cider as well in the food for the event.

“With the cancellation of this year’s Highland Maple Festival, farms like Crooked Spur have been negatively impacted, so we wanted to bring a bit of Highland and Bath County to Stable Craft Brewing for a fun, socially-distanced outdoor event,” Stable Craft Brewing owner Craig Nargi said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Donnie Bowers of Crooked Spur Farm and featuring his Hickory and Dandelion syrups as well as the farm’s GMO stone crimson red grits in our beer, cider and food for the festival.”

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Noon-5 p.m. Fish Fry

Fish Fry 2-4 p.m. Pints & Ponies

Pints & Ponies 2-5 p.m. Live music featuring Mandacyn on the Outdoor Stage

The food for the event will feature a local cornmeal fish fry with a Crooked Spur Dandelion syrup, remoulade and hickory syrup and coleslaw with a special side of Red Butcher grits. The Red Butcher Grits are stone-ground from a heritage, open-pollinated, non-GMO crimson red dent corn that was introduced to the settlers in Virginia by the Native Americans in the 1840s.

The event will also showcase a special Crooked Spur Dandelion Blonde Ale: 5 percent ABV, which is crowd-pleasing, light bodied beer featuring Dandelion syrup.

In addition, cider lovers will enjoy a special Crooked Spur Hickory Cider: 6 percent ABV.

The cider features Stable Craft Brewing’s base cider with addition of a touch of Crooked Spur Hickory syrup.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing.

For more information, call 540-490-2609.

Comments