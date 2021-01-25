Stable Craft Brewing donation to help kids at Camp Light

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill has purchased a 1952 fire truck as a donation to Camp Light, a summer day camp located in Waynesboro for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth.

The proceeds from the purchase will allow 10 special needs and at-risk youth to attend the summer camp.

“When the opportunity to purchase the truck as a donation to Camp Light presented itself, I saw it as a great way to support our neighbors at Creative Works Farm who do a fantastic job with Camp Light by providing individuals with special needs an environment where they can thrive and feel safe,” Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi said.

“When I made the donation, I had no idea what I would do with the truck, but then I had an idea to build a stage on the back of it with heat and protection from the elements for the musicians playing outdoors at our events. The stage-truck is already receiving great reviews from our guests and our performers.”

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food.

Stable Craft Brewing also offers private igloos for outdoor dining at its best through March. The heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server.

The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside.

To book a private igloo experience online, visit stablecraftbrewing.simplybook.me/v2.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing.

For more information, call 540-490-2609.

