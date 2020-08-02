Stable Craft Brewing announces Robert Dedrick as new sous chef

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill has announced the appointment of Robert Dedrick as sous chef.

Dedrick will work together with new Executive Chef Stephan Klein, most recently with the renowned Homestead Resort, on executing the new menus of Stable Craft Brewing’s agri-pub style restaurant as well as for weddings, receptions, private parties and corporate events.

“We are excited to welcome Sous Chef Dedrick to Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill,” said Craig Nargi, owner.

Citing his grandmother on his mother’s side as his culinary inspiration, instilling in him a love for cooking and entertaining, Dedrick brings to the brewery his philosophy of using fresh, local ingredients and cooking everything from scratch.

“I am really happy to be a part of this award-winning brewery and wedding venue,” said Dedrick. “I am looking forward to contributing to the fresh from the farm food offerings at Stable Craft to turn our guests on to a memorable eating experience.”

Dedrick comes to Stable Craft Brewing with a notable culinary career, having worked at New York’s Aurola and Le Cirque restaurants as well as Florida’s famous Nando’s and Maison Carlos restaurants.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, food and cornhole golf.

Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing.

For more information, call 540-490-2609.

