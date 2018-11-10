St. Joseph’s tops ODU, 79-64

Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, 11:05 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

oduIn the Monarchs’ first road game of the 2018-19 season, the ODU men’s basketball team (1-1) fell to Saint Joseph’s (1-0) by a 79-64 score on Friday night at Hagan Arena.

The game experienced a total of 15 lead changes and five ties.

Ahmad Caver led four Monarchs in double-figures, going for 22 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Xavier Green followed with 12 points and five rebounds. B.J. Stith recorded a double-double in a 10 point, 11 rebound performance to go along with two steals. Also in double-figures for ODU was Marquis Godwin, who went for 12 points and three rebounds.

The Hawks utilized a 12-2 run in the opening six minutes of the second half to take a 54-41 lead. Three consecutive Caver free-throws at the 5:46 mark, cut ODU’s deficit down to seven, 61-54, but the Monarchs would not get closer as SJU ultimately claimed a 15-point victory on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Charlie Brown paced four Hawks in double-figures with 20.

Saint Joseph’s claimed a three-point lead at the half, 42-39. Caver scored a half-high 12 points, while Green followed with 10 (2-2 3PT). Old Dominion connected on 47% (7-15) from deep in the opening half.

ODU will return to action next Friday, Nov. 16, when the Monarchs travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a showdown with Oregon State as part of the First Round of the 2018 Paradise Jam. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST. All of the Paradise Jam games will air live on FloHoops Stream.

Joining Old Dominion and Oregon State in the Virgin Islands will be: Missouri, Kansas State, Northern Iowa, Penn, Eastern Kentucky and Kennesaw State.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment