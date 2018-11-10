St. Joseph’s tops ODU, 79-64

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

In the Monarchs’ first road game of the 2018-19 season, the ODU men’s basketball team (1-1) fell to Saint Joseph’s (1-0) by a 79-64 score on Friday night at Hagan Arena.

The game experienced a total of 15 lead changes and five ties.

Ahmad Caver led four Monarchs in double-figures, going for 22 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Xavier Green followed with 12 points and five rebounds. B.J. Stith recorded a double-double in a 10 point, 11 rebound performance to go along with two steals. Also in double-figures for ODU was Marquis Godwin, who went for 12 points and three rebounds.

The Hawks utilized a 12-2 run in the opening six minutes of the second half to take a 54-41 lead. Three consecutive Caver free-throws at the 5:46 mark, cut ODU’s deficit down to seven, 61-54, but the Monarchs would not get closer as SJU ultimately claimed a 15-point victory on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Charlie Brown paced four Hawks in double-figures with 20.

Saint Joseph’s claimed a three-point lead at the half, 42-39. Caver scored a half-high 12 points, while Green followed with 10 (2-2 3PT). Old Dominion connected on 47% (7-15) from deep in the opening half.

ODU will return to action next Friday, Nov. 16, when the Monarchs travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a showdown with Oregon State as part of the First Round of the 2018 Paradise Jam. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST. All of the Paradise Jam games will air live on FloHoops Stream.

Joining Old Dominion and Oregon State in the Virgin Islands will be: Missouri, Kansas State, Northern Iowa, Penn, Eastern Kentucky and Kennesaw State.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment