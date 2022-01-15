St. Bonaventure tops VCU, 73-53, ending Rams’ seven-game win streak

Junior guard Marcus Tsohonis supplied a team-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for VCU to overcome a strong finish by St. Bonaventure in a 73-53 loss Friday night in a rematch of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Game.

Tsohonis connected on 4-of-8 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc to bolster the VCU offense. Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Black and Gold (10-5, 3-1 A-10), while senior guard KeShawn Curry provided nine points.

Jalen Adaway led all scorers with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bonnies (10-3, 2-0 A-10). He finished the night 8-of-14 from the field.

VCU pulled within 29-28 behind four straight free throws in the waning moments of the first half, but St. Bonaventure responded with a 17-2 run that bled into the first 5:06 of the second half to build a 46-30 lead. Adaway supplied eight of those points for St. Bonaventure. The Rams were unable to recover.

VCU will host Davidson at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network will broadcast that contest.

