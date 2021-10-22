St. Anne’s-Belfield welcomes Mike Andres girls’ soccer head coach

St. Anne’s-Belfield announced this week the hiring of Mike Andres as the new head coach of its varsity girls’ soccer program.

“We had a lot of discussions about the head coaching position, and all roads always came back to Coach Andres,” Director of Athletics Seth Kushkin said. “I am excited to lock hands with Mike to help our soccer program move forward.”

A graduate of the University of Virginia who played competitive travel soccer, Coach Andres has been an assistant varsity coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield since 2009. He was an assistant coach for the boys’ team for three years before joining the girls’ program in spring 2011.

Andres was an instrumental member in leading the team to a VISAA state championship in 2012.

Andres has mentored and advised many St. Anne’s athletes who continued their soccer careers at the college level: Carl Carpenter ’12 (Longwood), Kylie Heigemeir ’14 (JMU), Haley Kent ’14 (W&M), Gillian Borton ’18 (Loyola), Jasmin Furin ’18 (W&L), and Gia Woodfolk ’21 (Missouri).

“I am excited for the opportunity to carry on the accomplishments and traditions of the girls’ soccer program at St. Anne’s.” Andres said. “I also look forward to helping establish a more integrated girl’s soccer program at all ages. We have work to do, but I am thrilled to work with our current players and my coaching staff to find team success in the 2022 season.”

Head of School Autumn A. Graves adds, “I am confident Mike Andres will provide an exceptional opportunity for all girls at St. Anne’s to be a part of this special program. He is the right leader to build a true, integrated girls’ soccer program at the Middle School, JV, and varsity levels.”