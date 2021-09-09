St. Anne’s-Belfield welcomes Duke Fox as head baseball coach

A new chapter of St. Anne’s-Belfield Baseball has been set with the hiring of Duke Fox the new head coach.

“After a detailed search process, Coach Fox stood out as the top candidate to lead our program,” said Director of Athletics Seth Kushkin. “He was the resounding choice for everyone who was part of the interviews, including some of our current baseball players.”

Fox comes to St. Anne’s with eight years of experience coaching youth baseball and deep connections to the local Charlottesville baseball community. Fox was the president of McIntire Little League from 2017 to 2019, overseeing all aspects of this organization while coaching teams of all levels. He also founded the C’Ville Sluggers youth travel baseball program, serving as manager while also overseeing scheduling, player selection, and community communications.

“I am excited to work with Coach Fox as he builds our baseball program back to its historical success levels, which includes five state championships and one of the best baseball facilities in Charlottesville,” said Head of School Autumn A. Graves. “He’s bringing with him a strategic plan centered around student-athletics, community engagement, and our School’s core values that I know our community will be proud to support.”

Fox has a true passion for baseball at the JV, middle school, and varsity levels.

“Coaching baseball at St. Anne’s is a dream job. I am excited to start working with the returning players and coaches as we prepare for the spring season,” Fox said.