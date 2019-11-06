St. Anne’s-Belfield Upper School erforming Is He Dead? Nov. 8-10

St. Anne’s-Belfield Upper School will be presenting Mark Twain’s comedy Is He Dead? Nov. 8-10. Performances will be held in Grisham Hall on the Greenway Rise Campus (2132 Ivy Road) on Nov. 8 & 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 2:00 p.m.

This riotously funny, mostly fictitious play centers on the life of French artist Jean-Francois Millet and was published in 2003, well over 100 years after Twain penned it. Twain satirically addresses the fact that artists of great merit are not recognized as talented until after their deaths, at which point fame and fortune is of debatable value.

In Twain’s play, Millet becomes “ill” and “dies,” while he actually parades as his widowed twin sister, Daisy Tillou. Hilarity ensues.

Tickets are $16.50 for adults and $11.50 for students, and can be purchased for each showing via the event app Passioo, online, or at the door. More information is available at www.stab.org/fallplay.

