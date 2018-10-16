St. Anne’s-Belfield School teacher publishes Mindfulness for Kids

St. Anne’s-Belfield School Pre-School and Grades 7 & 8 Life Skills teacher J. Robin Albertson-Wren has published Mindfulness for Kids: 30 Fun Activities to Stay Calm, Happy, and In Control with Althea Press.

Albertson-Wren co-authored the book with children’s author Carole P. Roman.

“These fifteen stories and thirty engaging mindfulness activities brings mindfulness practice into daily life to help handle emotions and situations at home, at school, and with friends,” said Albertson-Wren, who developed the activities out of her mindfulness work with clients, students, and families as well as from guidance and inspiration from hundreds of educators around the world.

The Children’s Book Review found Mindfulness for Kids “a meaningful and actionable resource that encourages self-awareness, kindness, and compassion in ways that children can easily relate,” and classified it as highly recommended.

The book is now available on Amazon, where it debuted as a #1 New Release in Popular Adolescent Psychology, as well as with other booksellers.

