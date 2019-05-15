St. Anne’s-Belfield School PhysicsBowl team places second in nation

The St. Anne’s-Belfield School PhysicsBowl team has placed second in the nation and sixth in the world, according to results released by the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT).

Four individual team members also achieved test scores in the global Top 100.

PhysicsBowl is an annual contest hosted by the AAPT that sees approximately 10,000 students take a 40-question, 45-minute timed test under their schools’ supervision. The St. Anne’s-Belfield School team competed in Division 2 in 2019, the advanced division for second-year physics students.

Congratulations to team members Alex Liu ’21, Autumn Xu ’21, Eric Liu ’21, Tom Pan ’20, Jerry Liu ’21, and Raymond Gong ’21.

Congratulations to Alex Liu ’21, Autumn Xu ’21, Tom Pan ’20, and Jerry Liu ’21 for their individual Top 100 placements.

Dr. Bob Troy, the School’s Grades 9 – 12 Science Department chair, served as the team’s sponsor.

