St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting Wearable Art Runway Show

St. Anne’s-Belfield School students will walk the runway wearing garments created from anything but traditional fabrics on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at the school’s annual Wearable Art Runway Show.

This year’s theme is “Micro/Macro,” allowing the student designers to take inspiration from the smallest and largest things in the universe. In the past, garments have included suits, jackets, pants, dresses, skirts, and tops made from Capri Sun pouches, tea wrappers, plastic bottles, sunflower seeds, records, paint chips, and even egg cartons.

The Friday evening event will begin 7 p.m. and include performances by School choral and orchestral groups. The Saturday encore will begin at 1 p.m. Both shows will be on the Greenway Rise Campus (2132 Ivy Road) with $10 tickets for general admission. Tickets may be purchased at www.stab.org/wearableart.

Details

LOCATION: St. Anne’s-Belfield School, Greenway Rise Campus, 2132 Ivy Road

DATE: Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25

TIME: 7 p.m. (Jan. 24) and 1 p.m. (Jan. 25)

