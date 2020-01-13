St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting Wearable Art Runway Show
St. Anne’s-Belfield School students will walk the runway wearing garments created from anything but traditional fabrics on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at the school’s annual Wearable Art Runway Show.
This year’s theme is “Micro/Macro,” allowing the student designers to take inspiration from the smallest and largest things in the universe. In the past, garments have included suits, jackets, pants, dresses, skirts, and tops made from Capri Sun pouches, tea wrappers, plastic bottles, sunflower seeds, records, paint chips, and even egg cartons.
The Friday evening event will begin 7 p.m. and include performances by School choral and orchestral groups. The Saturday encore will begin at 1 p.m. Both shows will be on the Greenway Rise Campus (2132 Ivy Road) with $10 tickets for general admission. Tickets may be purchased at www.stab.org/wearableart.
Details
LOCATION: St. Anne’s-Belfield School, Greenway Rise Campus, 2132 Ivy Road
DATE: Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25
TIME: 7 p.m. (Jan. 24) and 1 p.m. (Jan. 25)
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.