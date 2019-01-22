St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting rising grades 5-8 Learning Walk Jan. 23

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will be hosting a Learning Walk for prospective grades 5-8 families on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Parents are invited to join a guided tour to see our middle grades in action and learn more about the School’s opportunities for independence, responsibility, individual expression, and how we foster a passion for learning.

Following the tour, parents are invited to enjoy coffee and snacks, and hear from a variety of current parents, students, and teachers during a panel presentation.

The Learning Walk will take place from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the Belfield Campus (799 Faulconer Drive). Parents interested in attending the event should RSVP online via www.stab.org/admission-events