St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting rising grades 5-8 Learning Walk Jan. 23

Published Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

st. anne's-belfield schoolSt. Anne’s-Belfield School will be hosting a Learning Walk for prospective grades 5-8 families on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Parents are invited to join a guided tour to see our middle grades in action and learn more about the School’s opportunities for independence, responsibility, individual expression, and how we foster a passion for learning.

Following the tour, parents are invited to enjoy coffee and snacks, and hear from a variety of current parents, students, and teachers during a panel presentation.

The Learning Walk will take place from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 23 on the Belfield Campus (799 Faulconer Drive). Parents interested in attending the event should RSVP online via www.stab.org/admission-events



Comments