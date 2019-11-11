St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting Girls on the Run Charlottesville 5K

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host the ninth Charlottesville Girls on the Run Celebration 5K on Sunday, Nov. 17. More than 200 girls and 50 coaches from 13 area schools will come together to complete the run and celebrate a successful fall season.

“At Girls on the Run we inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind,” said Amy Troyer, Charlottesville program director of Girls on the Run Central Virginia. “The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. Seeing a girl activate her limitless potential is extraordinary, but being part of that transformation can be absolutely life-changing. Get involved today and help change the life of a girl.”

Begun in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run is now a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization and 5K training curriculum that includes life lessons to inspire independent thinking, creative problem-solving, and overall wellness. Today, programming is available in more than 12,000 locations across the country.

This fall’s Charlottesville run will begin at 1:00 p.m. on November 17, with a start at the St. Anne’s-Belfield School football field (799 Faulconer Drive). The main road will close at 12:45 p.m. to accommodate the race.

For more information, visit www.girlsontheruncenva.org/5K- Detail-2.

Details

LOCATION: St. Anne’s-Belfield School (799 Faulconer Drive, Charlottesville)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 17

TIME: 1:00 p.m. with 12:45 p.m. road closure

CONTACT: Amy Troyer, Charlottesville Program Director, 321-917-2910

